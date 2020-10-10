Fetch.ai Trading Up 1.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, Binance and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.78 or 0.05034424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,734,705 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Binance, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Bitbns, BitAsset, BitMax, MXC, Korbit, Dcoin, Coinall, HitBTC, BiKi, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

