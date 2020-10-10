Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,190.38

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,190.38 and traded as high as $2,266.14. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at $2,179.00, with a volume of 543,896 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,190.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,901.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

