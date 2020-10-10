Financial Analysis: Slack (WORK) versus The Competition

Slack (NYSE: WORK) is one of 258 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Slack to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Slack has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack’s rivals have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average stock price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Slack and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 2 6 13 0 2.52 Slack Competitors 2647 11459 20014 1075 2.55

Slack presently has a consensus target price of $31.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Slack’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Slack is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slack and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million -$571.06 million -21.83 Slack Competitors $1.95 billion $394.37 million -0.31

Slack’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Slack. Slack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Competitors -40.70% -6,759.41% -5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Slack rivals beat Slack on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

