Financial Survey: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & Glassbridge Enterprises (NASDAQ:GLAE)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.51% 19.64% 14.96% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40%

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Glassbridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.49 $54.96 million N/A N/A Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 17.08 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

