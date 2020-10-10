Financial Survey: inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Itron (NYSE:ITRI)

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Itron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.78 $2.32 million $0.34 13.38 Itron $2.50 billion 1.09 $49.01 million $3.32 20.34

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Itron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Itron -0.96% 11.97% 3.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Itron shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Itron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

inTEST has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itron has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for inTEST and Itron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Itron 1 2 6 1 2.70

Itron has a consensus target price of $77.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Itron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than inTEST.

Summary

Itron beats inTEST on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers software implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or non-customary warranties. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

