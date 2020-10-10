Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $12.43. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 34,387 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$11.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.