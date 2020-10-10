First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.83

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $13.70. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,308 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

