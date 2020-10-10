Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.80% of Replimune Group worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 267.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 120,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

