Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.26% of M/I Homes worth $71,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 387.9% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,957 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $6,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 139,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

MHO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

