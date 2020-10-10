Fmr LLC Buys 1,169,414 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of BRP worth $71,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BRP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BRP by 1,481.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 69,854 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in BRP by 803.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 306,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BRP by 54.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 112,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 3.40. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

