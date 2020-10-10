Fmr LLC Buys 1,429,280 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 292.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $72,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 105.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 172,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

