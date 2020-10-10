Fmr LLC Buys 768,765 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Applied Therapeutics worth $70,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 471.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,852.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083 in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

