Fmr LLC Buys 89,199 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.19% of MAG Silver worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,708,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

MAG opened at $18.43 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

