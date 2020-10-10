Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,083 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $75,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

