Fmr LLC Has $27.58 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.28% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $27,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,933.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007.

