Fmr LLC Has $27.74 Million Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 361.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.29% of WPP worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

