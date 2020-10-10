Fmr LLC Has $28.35 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,044 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 206,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $28,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,011 shares of company stock worth $13,252,541 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

