Fmr LLC Has $70.81 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.55% of TransMedics Group worth $70,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 1,044,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $91,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $363.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

