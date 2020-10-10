Fmr LLC Has $73.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Lithia Motors worth $73,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.29.

Shares of LAD opened at $283.62 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

