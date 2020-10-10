Fmr LLC Has $73.99 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,899 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.17% of TriCo Bancshares worth $73,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

