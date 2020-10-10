Fmr LLC Has $75.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,325 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $75,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,023,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 260,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,496,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

