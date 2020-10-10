Fmr LLC Has $76.14 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3,500.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.24% of iRobot worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in iRobot by 18.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iRobot by 306.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

