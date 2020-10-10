Fmr LLC Has $80.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $80,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.69.

