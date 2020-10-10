Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.48% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $76,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

CRSP opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $105.12.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

