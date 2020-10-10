Fmr LLC Increases Position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.27% of New Fortress Energy worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $46.42 on Friday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.