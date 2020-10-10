Fmr LLC Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $27,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,414.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

