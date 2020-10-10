Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Ping Identity worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NYSE PING opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -510.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

