Fmr LLC Purchases 278,426 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.76% of United Continental worth $76,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

