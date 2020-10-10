Fmr LLC Purchases 548,149 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.90% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $74,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

