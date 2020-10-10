Fmr LLC Purchases 592,858 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $77,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

AXTA stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

