Fmr LLC Purchases New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,598,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,786,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.64% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

SITM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -136.35. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $88.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $545,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,678.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

