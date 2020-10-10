Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $80,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after buying an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after buying an additional 151,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 873,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

