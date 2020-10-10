Fmr LLC Raises Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.56% of HMS worth $73,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,466 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $20,073,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,724,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.