Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.04% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $74,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of ARNA opened at $82.57 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

