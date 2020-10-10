Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,162 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.20% of Dover worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dover by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $113.08 on Friday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

