Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 433,298 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.79% of Cognex worth $81,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,087,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,697,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 82,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

CGNX opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

