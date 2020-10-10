Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.02% of Sanderson Farms worth $77,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after buying an additional 303,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,071 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

