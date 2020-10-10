Fmr LLC Sells 238,768 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,768 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.81% of MDU Resources Group worth $80,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 351.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

