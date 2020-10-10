Fmr LLC Sells 2,745,353 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745,353 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of ANGI Homeservices worth $79,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 670,494 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,514,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth $6,568,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,931 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

