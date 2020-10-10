Fmr LLC Sells 3,200,970 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200,970 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.93% of Perspecta worth $71,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Perspecta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

