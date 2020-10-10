Fmr LLC Sells 366,978 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366,978 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.23% of F.N.B. worth $78,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

