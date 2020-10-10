Fmr LLC Sells 407,670 Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407,670 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.53% of Seres Therapeutics worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 4.33.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

