Fmr LLC Sells 409,110 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,110 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.79% of Fox Factory worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

