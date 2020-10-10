Fmr LLC Sells 522,742 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522,742 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.95% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $71,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,339 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 170.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,577,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $16,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.65 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

