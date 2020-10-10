Fmr LLC Sells 539,188 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,188 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.91% of H&R Block worth $80,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. AXA boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 79,590.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 23.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 45,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

