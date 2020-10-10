Fmr LLC Sells 871,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,403 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,106,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,272,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

