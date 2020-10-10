Fmr LLC Sells 926,655 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926,655 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.02% of Geron worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Geron by 1,483.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Geron by 281.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 405.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115,292 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.70. Geron Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

