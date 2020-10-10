Fmr LLC Trims Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,027 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.11% of PriceSmart worth $75,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $69.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

