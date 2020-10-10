Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 311.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 153,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

