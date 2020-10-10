Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.03

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.03 and traded as low as $103.50. Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 750,966 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a current ratio of 46.11. The firm has a market cap of $627.53 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is -368.42%.

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.